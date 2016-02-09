BRIEF-Xiamen 35.com Technology sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 8.87 pct to 31.15 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 8.87 percent to 31.15 percent, or to be 14.2 million yuan to 17.1 million yuan
(Adds company forecast) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Septeni Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 3.94 3.19 8.14
(+23.6 pct) (+20.7 pct) Operating 952 mln 496 mln
(+91.9 pct) Pretax 982 mln 586 mln
(+67.6 pct) Net 633 mln 1.04 1.28
(-39.1 pct) (-15.2 pct) EPS Basic 24.41 yen 40.66 yen 49.49 yen EPS Diluted 24.27 yen 39.92 yen Ann Div 14.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 14.00 yen NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4293.T
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 26.8 million yuan to 31.3 million yuan