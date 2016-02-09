Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds company forecast) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Airex Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.20 2.67 3.05 - 2.95
(-17.5 pct) (-5.6 pct) (-14.3 - -17.1 pct) Operating loss 121 mln 56 mln loss 85 mln - loss 100 mln
(-48.6 pct) Recurring loss 117 mln 63 mln loss 80 mln - loss 95 mln
(-45.7 pct) Net loss 130 mln 45 mln loss 95 mln - loss 110 mln
(-41.8 pct) EPS loss 4.43 yen 1.54 yen loss 3.23 yen - loss 3.74 yen EPS Diluted 0.90 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Airex Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6944.T
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order