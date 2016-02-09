UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Feb 9 (Reuters)- IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.60 3.00 5.00 - 5.30
(+20.2 pct) (+0.5 pct) (+11.4 - +18.1 pct) Operating 393 mln 95 mln 600 mln - 700 mln
(+313.9 pct) (+62.6 - +89.6 pct) Recurring 391 mln 100 mln 600 mln - 700 mln
(+289.5 pct) (+59.7 - +86.3 pct) Net 204 mln 43 mln 300 mln - 400 mln
(+368.0 pct) (+27.1 - +69.5 pct) EPS 10.32 yen 2.02 yen 15.13 yen - 20.17 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 10.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4918.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.