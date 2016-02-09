** TUI, the world's largest tour operator, down c.3 pct & worst Stoxx 600 travel & leisure performer despite posting narrower Q1 loss

** Co says bookings to Turkey this summer were down around 40 percent due to security concerns

** Barclays cuts EPS forecast by 4 pct & TP to 1330p from 1360p, citing in part softer central region trading and forex headwinds

** Co trading at its lowest in about 2.5 months & 3rd top FTSE 100 loser

** Up to Monday's close, stock has marginally underperformed the FTSE YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)