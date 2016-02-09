UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
** TUI, the world's largest tour operator, down c.3 pct & worst Stoxx 600 travel & leisure performer despite posting narrower Q1 loss
** Co says bookings to Turkey this summer were down around 40 percent due to security concerns
** Barclays cuts EPS forecast by 4 pct & TP to 1330p from 1360p, citing in part softer central region trading and forex headwinds
** Co trading at its lowest in about 2.5 months & 3rd top FTSE 100 loser
** Up to Monday's close, stock has marginally underperformed the FTSE YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.