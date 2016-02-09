** WPP, the world's largest advertising co, up c.2 pct & top Stoxx 600 media gainer as JP Morgan says current valuation doesn't reflect resilient EPS growth

** Ad agencies well placed despite concerns of macro slowdown & China still showing healthy consumer market, brokerage says, hiking TP on WPP to 1770p from 1760p

** Move comes day after Investec cuts TP, saying agencies can de-rate quite aggressively in tougher times

** 31 brokerages have median TP of 1665p on stock according to Thomson Reuters data, suggesting it has room to grow from Monday's close of 1338p

** Peer Publicis down c.1 pct as JP Morgan cuts TP to 68 euros from 69 euros

** WPP down c.14 pct & Publicis c.16 pct YTD, with WPP trading at a premium to the latter on a forward P/E basis (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)