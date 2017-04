** Supermarket chain Tesco up close to 3 pct & best Stoxx 600 retail performer

** Kantar industry data indicates co's sales have shown signs of improvement in early weeks of yr

** Tesco sales fall of 1.6 pct y/y in 12 wks to Jan. 31 marks its best outcome since last Sept, making co second top FTSE 100 gainer

** Chains hurt by rise of the German discounters, Aldi and Lidl

** Sainsbury's continues to outperform rivals with sales up 0.6 pct, Morrisons' loses 2.2 pct, Wal-Mart's Asda down 3.8 pct

** Shares in Sainsbury's & Morrisons up more than 0.8 pct each (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)