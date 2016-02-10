Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds percent change figures for latest sales and year ago sales) Feb 10 (Reuters)- Synclayer Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.69 5.41 6.95
(-13.4 pct) (-5.1 pct) (-13.6 pct) Operating loss 195 mln loss 407 mln 65 mln Recurring loss 183 mln loss 414 mln 75 mln Net loss 307 mln loss 286 mln loss 60 mln EPS loss 85.19 yen loss 78.65 yen loss 16.65 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q1 div NIL -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Synclayer Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=1724.T
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order