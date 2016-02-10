(Adds company forecast) Feb 10 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended 3 months to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 190.26 172.93 48.96 - 52.53

(+10.0 pct) (+11.3 pct) (-5.8 - +1.1 pct) Operating 62.29 45.51 18.64 - 22.20

(+36.9 pct) (-10.2 pct) (-16.1 - -0.1 pct) Pretax 68.01 52.67 19.43 - 23.00

(+29.1 pct) (+8.3 pct) (-21.3 - -6.8 pct) Net 55.13 29.32 16.28 - 19.30

(+88.1 pct) (-2.7 pct) (-12.2 - +4.1 pct) EPS Basic 127.86 yen 67.43 yen 37.50 yen - 44.46 yen EPS Diluted 124.67 yen 66.34 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.