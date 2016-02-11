Feb 10 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the
largest U.S. drugstore chain, threatened to terminate its
relationship with Theranos Inc unless the blood-testing company
quickly fixes the problems found by federal inspectors at its
laboratory in California, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The drugstore chain gave the warning in a letter to Theranos
late last month, the Journal said, citing people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1TTCXU9)
Walgreen had suspended laboratory services by Theranos on
Jan. 28 after the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
said that Theranos' deficient practices at its Newark lab posed
"immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety".
Theranos has been in the spotlight after reports in the Wall
Street Journal suggested that its blood-testing devices were
flawed and had problems with accuracy.
The 40 Theranos "wellness centers" at Walgreens stores in
Arizona are the primary source of revenue for the blood-testing
company and its conduit to consumers, the newspaper said.
Theranos and Walgreens were unavailable for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
