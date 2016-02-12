BRIEF-Intec Pharma files for resale of 2.1 mln ordinary shares
* Intec Pharma Ltd files for resale of 2.1 million ordinary shares by selling shareholders - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oItJCp) Further company coverage:
(Adds company previous forecast) Feb 10 D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year to Full Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 61 mln 50 mln - 80 mln Operating loss 277 mln loss 249 mln - loss 219 mln Recurring loss 282 mln loss 246 mln - loss 216 mln Net loss 283 mln loss 247 mln - loss 217 mln EPS loss 12.41 yen loss 10.88 yen - loss 9.56 yen NOTE - D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4576.T
* Intec Pharma Ltd files for resale of 2.1 million ordinary shares by selling shareholders - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oItJCp) Further company coverage:
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intec Pharma reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results