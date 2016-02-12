Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Livesense Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 5.07 4.28 5.50 - 5.80
(+18.5 pct) (+8.5 - +14.4 pct) Operating 7 mln 634 mln 100 mln - 150 mln
(-98.8 pct) Recurring 19 mln 638 mln 115 mln - 165 mln
(-97.0 pct) (+500.2 - +761.2 pct) Net 10 mln 395 mln 60 mln - 95 mln
(-97.3 pct) (+452.5 - +774.8 pct) EPS 0.39 yen 14.20 yen 2.14 yen - 3.38 yen EPS Diluted 0.38 yen 13.98 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Livesense Inc.. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6054.T
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)