** Berendsen +4 pct in hefty vols & on track for
sharpest gain in just under 2 yrs as Credit Suisse raises to
"outperform" from "neutral", TP to 1250p from 1100p
** Commercial laundry co's balance sheet under-geared vs
history, peer group creating opportunity for M&A, share buybacks
or both, CS says
** Also cites opportunities for margin increase,
particularly in workwear unit
** 8 "buy" or higher, 2 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower on
stock, analysts' median PT 1208p
** Stock 4th top FTSE 250 gainer with nearly half of
daily avg volume through in 1.5 hrs
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)