BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Hong Kong government
* Says China Overseas Land & Investment Limited's unit Asia Metro Investment Ltd wins a residential site in New Territories for HK$2.13 billion ($269.62 million)
Source text in English: bit.ly/1KJU2Ob ($1 = 7.7887 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017