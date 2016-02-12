BRIEF-Bank of Montreal says Bill Downe intends to retire as CEO
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017
Feb 12 Parsvnath Developers Ltd
* Dec-quarter consol net loss 88.7 million rupees versus profit of 144.4 million rupees last year
* Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 974.7 million rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees last year Source text: (bit.ly/1Tg7U5u) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, April 7 Denmark's government aims to raise the maximum penalty for money laundering to eight years in prison from the current six years, Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen told lawmakers on Friday.
LONDON, April 7 A Canadian trade deal with post-Brexit Britain will be made once the UK has put together a new deal with the European Union, Canada's finance minister said on Friday.