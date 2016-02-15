RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says chairman Wang Zhenhua has resumed duties, company is operating normally
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1REjkPv
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon: