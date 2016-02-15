BRIEF-Asia Development Capital to acquire China Commerce for 5.5 mln yen
* Says it will acquire 80 percent stake of China Commerce for 5.5 million yen, effective April 21
Feb 15 Saigon Securities Incorporation
* Says Q4 net profit surges 160.2 percent y/y to $11.7 million
* Says 2015 net profit up 14.2 percent y/y at $38.1 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by My Pham)
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.