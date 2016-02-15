BRIEF-Asia Development Capital to acquire China Commerce for 5.5 mln yen
* Says it will acquire 80 percent stake of China Commerce for 5.5 million yen, effective April 21
Feb 15 (Reuters) Office Building Fund of Japan Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 34.64 34.59 34.77
(+0.1 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) Net 10.98 11.00 11.66
(-0.2 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) (+6.3 pct ) Div 8,036 yen 7,787 yen 8,260 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8951.T
