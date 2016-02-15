Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 (Reuters) Hotto Link Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year Year
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.44 1.03 2.50
(+137.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) Operating 126 mln 113 mln 97 mln
(+11.0 pct) (-22.9pct) Pretax 60 mln 140 mln
(-57.1 pct) Net 18 mln 76 mln 20 mln
(-75.4pct) (+8.7 pct) EPS Basic 1.93 yen 7.91 yen 1.87 yen EPS Diluted 2.01 yen 7.57 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil NOTE - Hotto Link Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3680.T
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order