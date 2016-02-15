RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 (Reuters) Mcubs Midcity Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016 to Dec 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.58 5.27 6.86 6.88
(+25.0 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) (+4.2 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) Net 1.94 1.24 1.84 1.84
(+56.5 pct ) (+13.1 pct ) (-5.2 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 7,281 yen 6,444 yen 6,900 yen 6,900 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3227.T
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon: