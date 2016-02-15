** Shopping centre landlord Hammerson up c.2 pct after posting strong FY rental income

** Peer Intu up 3 pct & top gainer on Stoxx 600 real estate index

** FY15 LFL net rental income +2.3 pct, with slight improvement in UK retail parks and France

** Number ahead of +2.1 pct delivered in FY13, FY14, H1

** JP Morgan Cazenove says expect further support for portfolio retail sales from continued low oil prices and interest rates

** HMSO -c.11 pct YTD, vs FTSE -c.9 pct & Intu -c.13 pct

** HMSO's portfolio largely defensive retail assets in online shopping environment, generating higher income return vs diversified peers & less cycle volatility, Liberum writes