BRIEF-Funds managed by Altus TFI lowers its stake in Pragma Inkaso to 3.68 pct
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon:
Feb 15 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Investment And Development Of Vietnam
* Says Q4 net profit up 29 percent y/y at $83.7 million
* Says 2015 net profit rises 27.9 percent y/y to $285.7 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by My Pham)
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon:
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.