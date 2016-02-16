BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
Feb 16 (Reuters) Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 7.79 7.36 7.96
(+5.9 pct ) (+8.6 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) Net 3.29 3.10 3.37
(+6.0 pct ) (+10.8 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) Div 9,324 yen 8,796 yen 9,550 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3249.T
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company