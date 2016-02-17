BRIEF-Belo Sun receives interim suspension order for Volta Grande Project
* Belo Sun receives interim suspension order related to the construction licence for the Volta Grande Project
Feb 17 PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp
* Says 2015 net profit dropped 38.5 percent y/y to 8.83 trillion dong ($395.11 million)
* Says Q4 net profit plunged 77 percent y/y to $49.22 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.0 percent in March compared to same month a year earlier.