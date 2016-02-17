Feb 17 LH Financial Group Pcl

* LH Bank aims for average loan growth of at least 10 percent a year during 2016-2018 versus 16 percent in 2015, bank's president Sasithorn Phongsathorn told a news conference

* Aims for 2016 loan growth of 10-15 percent, mainly from large corporate clients and small to mediem sized companies

* Targets non performing loan at 2 percent of total lending at end 2016 versus 1.89 percent at end 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)