BRIEF-Lysogene: As of March 31, cash amounted to 27.0 million euros
* As of March 31, 2017, cash amounted to 27.0 million euros ($28.6 million), compared to 6.4 million euros on December 31, 2016
Feb 17 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to set up data solutions unit in India
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20YrNTo
* Co and Institut Bergonie start phase 2 part of the METROmaJX trial