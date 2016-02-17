Careful who you CC: Hedge fund Elliott accidentally emails AkzoNobel
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Message from the front line of a takeover battle: even the smartest investors can make sloppy mistakes with a sensitive email.
Feb 17 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land site for 194.0 million yuan ($29.73 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Lt6IUP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5243 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Message from the front line of a takeover battle: even the smartest investors can make sloppy mistakes with a sensitive email.
* Tesco drops as analysts spot weaknesses in results (Recasts with details and closing prices)