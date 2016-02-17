Careful who you CC: Hedge fund Elliott accidentally emails AkzoNobel
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Message from the front line of a takeover battle: even the smartest investors can make sloppy mistakes with a sensitive email.
Feb 17 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 3.11 percent y/y at 57.65 billion yuan ($8.83 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PQ2XL1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5257 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Message from the front line of a takeover battle: even the smartest investors can make sloppy mistakes with a sensitive email.
* Tesco drops as analysts spot weaknesses in results (Recasts with details and closing prices)