** Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser +1.9 pct as
at least three analysts hike their TP on stock, pointing to
strong margins in results
** Investec hikes to TP 6600p from 5210p, Credit Suisse to
7000p from 6500p & SocGen to 7600p from 7000p (shares currently
trading at 6532p, analysts have median TP of 6600p on stock,
according to Thomson Reuters data)
** SocGen points to superior topline growth than European
household product peers & margin expansion
** Reckitt earlier in the week posted stronger-than-expected
FY sales, helped by faster-growing consumer health products
** Co guided towards moderate oper margin expansion in
medium term, with 2016 margin to be supplemented by part of
remaining Project Supercharge efficiencies
** CS says exposure to faster growth categories & ability to
price well in developed markets - where their performance is
better than most peers - boost scope for share outperformance
** Close to a fifth of a full day's avg vol traded through
in less than first 1.5 hrs
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)