BRIEF-Taseko Mines says new, long-term agreement was ratified by unionized employees at Gibraltar
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
Feb 17 CME Group Inc :
* CME raises RBOB gasoline futures <0#RB:> maintenance margins for the month of May 2016 by 10 percent to $4,400 per contract from $4,000.
* CME raises RBOB gasoline futures <0#RB:> maintenance margins for the month of April 2016 by 9.6 percent to $4,450 per contract from $4,060.
Margins effective after the close of business on Feb. 18 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
NEW YORK, April 12 The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue is seeing red over New York City's decision to keep in place the "Fearless Girl" statue that now stares it down, saying his legal rights were violated.