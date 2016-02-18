BRIEF-Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement
Feb 18 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 2.0 billion yuan ($306.85 million) commercial paper
* Cellectis s.a. To explore possible initial public offering of Calyxt, Inc.