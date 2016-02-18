BRIEF-Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement
Feb 18 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Feb. 19 pending announcement related to major plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mJrQQg
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement
* Cellectis s.a. To explore possible initial public offering of Calyxt, Inc.