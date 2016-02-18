BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital says co's estimated book value was $9.75/shr as of March 31 2017
* Orchid Island Capital Inc- company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2017 was $9.75
Feb 18 Visual China Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to $100 million in Getty Images, share trade to resume on Feb 19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RQfaEe
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Orchid Island Capital Inc- company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2017 was $9.75
April 12 Activist investor Jana Partners' proposal that Whole Foods Market Inc move grocery distribution in-house to reduce its dependence on its biggest supplier, United Natural Foods Inc, is easier said than done.