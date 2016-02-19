UPDATE 2-OncoMed's lung cancer drug fails mid-stage study, shares tumble
* To also discontinue enrollment in colorectal cancer drug trial
Feb 19 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to invest at least 700 million yuan ($107.36 million) in medical logistics project
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nordic Bioscience announce collaboration for fibrosis biomarker technology