US STOCKS-Wall St rises with earnings in spotlight
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
** Essentra up c.10 pct, top Stoxx 600 industrial goods & services gainer & on track for best day since June 2010 after engineering co posts strong results
** LFL FY rev rises 5 pct excluding unit pipe protection technologies (with oil and gas exposure), with sales surpassing 1 bln-stg mark first time ever
** Adj PBT of 161 mln stg ahead of analysts' est of 159.07 mln stg, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
** Almost a fifth of a full day's avg volume through in the first 20 mins
** Sees at least mid single digit LFL rev growth & double digit adj EPS growth at constant exchange for 2016, CEO tells Reuters
** Expectations against backdrop of struggling peer group, as commodity customers wait longer before replacing industrial parts on projects
** Top gainer on FTSE midcap index, which it has underperformed YTD up to Thurs close (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SAO PAULO, April 17 The Brazilian real jumped on Monday as the central bank stepped up intervention, providing additional support for the currency amid rising geopolitical frictions abroad and political concerns at home. The real firmed 1.4 percent to the strongest in nearly two weeks after the central bank sold $800 million worth of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors for future delivery, to roll over contracts expiring next month.