UPDATE 2-OncoMed's lung cancer drug fails mid-stage study, shares tumble
* To also discontinue enrollment in colorectal cancer drug trial
Feb 19 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 79.7 percent y/y at 607.8 million yuan ($93.22 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mLtQYf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5199 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To also discontinue enrollment in colorectal cancer drug trial
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nordic Bioscience announce collaboration for fibrosis biomarker technology