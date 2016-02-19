BRIEF-Insys therapeutics accepts resignation of Santosh Vetticaden, interim CEO
* On April 11, 2017, Insys Therapeutics accepted resignation of Santosh Vetticaden, interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co
* Says trading of shares to halt from Feb 22 pending announcement related to share issue
* Says its wholly owned hospital investment subsidiary will invest 2.4 million yuan to jointly set up an investment JV on health industry and hold 24 percent stake in it