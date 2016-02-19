BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
Feb 19 Xian Longi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says expects to generate revenue at about 12 billion yuan ($1.84 billion) from solar panel sales agreement with SunEdison Products Singapore Pte Ltd
* Says expects to purchase polycrystalline silicon worth about 2.1 billion yuan from SunEdison Products Singapore Pte Ltd
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1mLIleu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5201 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.