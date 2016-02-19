Feb 19 Xian Longi Silicon Materials Corp

* Says expects to generate revenue at about 12 billion yuan ($1.84 billion) from solar panel sales agreement with SunEdison Products Singapore Pte Ltd

* Says expects to purchase polycrystalline silicon worth about 2.1 billion yuan from SunEdison Products Singapore Pte Ltd

