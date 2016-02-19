BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Dazhou Xingye Holdings Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Feb 22 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tq2jZc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management