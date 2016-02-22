BRIEF-Paref signs agreements regarding acquisition by Fosun
* Announces the signing of agreements related to acquisition of Co by Fosun
Feb 22 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
* Says its Madrid branch to cooperate with relevant Spanish authorities on investigation related to money laundering
* Says its Madrid branch is operating normally
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oD88ri
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon: