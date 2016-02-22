BRIEF-Banco Popular names new CEO and CFO
* Names Ignacio Sanchez-Asiain Sanz as chief executive (CEO) and Miguel Escrig Melia as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company Source text for Eikon:
Feb 22 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says to issue 5 billion yuan ($766.86 million) 5-year, 10-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QthYSc
($1 = 6.5201 Chinese yuan renminbi)
MUMBAI, April 10 A cyber attack on Union Bank of India last July began after an employee opened an email attachment releasing malware that allowed hackers to steal the state-run bank's data, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.