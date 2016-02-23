Feb 23 Pruksa Real Estate Pcl :
* Aims for revenue of 100 billion baht ($2.80 billion) over
the next five years from a record high of 50.7 billion baht in
2015, Chief Executive Officer Thongma Vijitpongpun told
reporters
* Says it is studying to enter into new business and seeking
a partner after a business restructuring
* Says housing products will contribute about 80 percent to
total revenue over the next five to 10 years and the rest from
new business
Further company coverage:
($1 = 35.7200 baht)
(Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)