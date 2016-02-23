Feb 23 Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 5.4 billion yuan ($827.28 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on February 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oyTuAv ; bit.ly/1mUDurr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5274 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)