Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Apex Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire 3.33 percent stake in Apex Microelectronics Co Ltd for 118 million yuan ($18.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QeqWXL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5303 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order