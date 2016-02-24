UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 (Reuters) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year 6 months Year
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Jun 30, 2016 to Jun 30, 2017
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 17.34 12.76 9.14 20.84
(+35.9 pct ) (+11.2 pct ) (+26.2 pct ) (+20.1 pct ) Net 9.29 5.77 4.48 10.90
(+61.0 pct ) (+78.6 pct ) (+29.0 pct ) (+17.3 pct ) Div 2,975 yen 2,155 yen 3,318 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8985.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.