BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
SINGAPORE Feb 25 The United States has exported its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the lower 48 states, after a tanker set sail from Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass export terminal in Louisiana.
The Asia Vision LNG tanker left the dock at the Sabine Pass terminal at 0139 GMT (7.39 p.m. local time) shipping data on Reuters showed. The data indicated the tanker was fully loaded, although it was unclear where it was headed. (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Michael Perry)
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.