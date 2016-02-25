BRIEF-Marksans Pharma says USFDA gives four 483 observations to manufacturing facilties in Goa
* Marksans Pharma Ltd says USFDA inspects manufacturing facilty at L-82, L-83 in Goa
Feb 25 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit down 35.2 percent y/y at 649.5 million yuan ($99.41 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21iDSTB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5337 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 10Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd