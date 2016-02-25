BRIEF-Quanta Computer's sales down 1.8 pct y/y in March
* Says March sales at T$73.8 billion ($2.41 billion), down 1.8 percent y/y
Feb 25 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 9.4 percent y/y at 980.9 million yuan ($150.17 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24qWos3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5319 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
