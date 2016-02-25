BRIEF-Sirtex Medical updates on proposed $30 mln share buy-back
* Proposed on-market share buy-back due to commence on 17th April 2017 has been delayed
Feb 25 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire car service firm in Wuhan city for up to 2.42 billion yuan ($370.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XOqO2L
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5320 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Proposed on-market share buy-back due to commence on 17th April 2017 has been delayed
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 16.2 million yuan to 19.8 million yuan