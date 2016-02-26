BRIEF-LCNB reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Shanghai Bestway Marine Engineering Design Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up industry buyout fund worth 1 billion yuan ($152.98 million) with Shenzhen asset management firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RrSgRA
($1 = 6.5367 Chinese yuan renminbi)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.