Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26(Reuters)- E-Cometrue Inc. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year Full Year
to Dec 31, 2015 to Dec 31, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 319 mln 360 mln Operating loss 3 mln 28 mln Recurring loss 10 mln 10 mln Net loss 11 mln 10 mln EPS loss 17.08 yen 16.47 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3693.T
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order